DealPotential AB: DealPotential Announces New Features to Enhance Global Investment Decision-Making

DealPotential is proud to announce five new groundbreaking features on its investment intelligence platform: Company signals, Team data, Tech Stack, News & Relations. The company's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement has led to the development of the new features.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / DealPotential is proud to announce the introduction of five new groundbreaking features to its Investment intelligence platform. The company specializes in sourcing alternative data on non-public companies. The platform serves as a comprehensive resource for investors, offering unique insights that drive informed investment decisions through investment, market and company data on the private market.









Deal Potential's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement has led to the development of five new features, set to enhance the capabilities of the investor intelligence platform: Company signals, Team data, Tech Stack, News & Relations.

Further Enhancements: The DealPotential product development team is continuously working on refining and enhancing the user experience, ensuring that the platform remains at the forefront of innovation. Since its successful launch in March of this year, DealPotential's investor intelligence platform has garnered significant attention and praise within the investment community. By providing essential data and intelligence, the platform bridges the gap between venture capitalists (VCs), private equity firms (PEs) - who are looking for the best investment opportunities and businesses seeking investment. The platform's unique value proposition lies in its ability to offer critical information that empowers investors to identify and assess suitable investment opportunities across various sectors and geographies.

"We are excited to introduce these new features to our investor intelligence platform," said Beata Pierre, Product Growth Marketing Manager at DealPotential. "Our goal is to equip investors with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions and achieve their full financial objectives. These new features are a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our users."

More information about the functionality and benefits of each new feature will be released in the coming weeks, offering a deeper understanding of how investors can leverage these tools to enhance their investment strategies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Beata Pierre

beata@dealpotential.com

Contact Information

Beata Pierre

Product Growth Marketing Manager at DealPotential

beata@dealpotential.com

Sara Musliu

Content Marketing Manager

sara@dealpotential.com

+46 73 414 50 83

SOURCE: DealPotential

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776871/DealPotential-Announces-New-Features-to-Enhance-Global-Investment-Decision-Making