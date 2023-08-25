Anzeige
WKN: A3CZHN | ISIN: NL0015000K93 | Ticker-Symbol: N4SA
Tradegate
23.08.23
10:52 Uhr
21,940 Euro
+0,160
+0,73 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2023 | 07:35
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023

Date: 25 August 2023

Release: Before opening of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f427826d-fd01-406a-97ac-d612f158f27e)

