Freitag, 25.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.917 
                                    GBP0.905 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.058 
 
                                    GBP0.913378 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.064109

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,065,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
706       1.080         XDUB      08:07:58      00066756667TRLO0 
2992       1.074         XDUB      08:44:56      00066758014TRLO0 
2862       1.066         XDUB      11:36:40      00066762876TRLO0 
493       1.066         XDUB      11:36:40      00066762877TRLO0 
3220       1.060         XDUB      12:34:55      00066764865TRLO0 
985       1.058         XDUB      13:22:59      00066766449TRLO0 
113       1.058         XDUB      13:22:59      00066766450TRLO0 
256       1.058         XDUB      13:22:59      00066766451TRLO0 
10        1.058         XDUB      13:22:59      00066766452TRLO0 
159       1.058         XDUB      13:26:07      00066766552TRLO0 
161       1.058         XDUB      13:28:43      00066766634TRLO0 
440       1.058         XDUB      13:28:53      00066766639TRLO0 
155       1.058         XDUB      13:32:45      00066766737TRLO0 
115       1.058         XDUB      13:40:06      00066766864TRLO0 
790       1.058         XDUB      13:47:17      00066767043TRLO0 
97        1.058         XDUB      13:47:17      00066767044TRLO0 
86        1.058         XDUB      13:47:17      00066767045TRLO0 
168       1.058         XDUB      13:50:42      00066767088TRLO0 
183       1.058         XDUB      13:55:58      00066767174TRLO0 
86        1.060         XDUB      14:31:54      00066768126TRLO0 
3420       1.060         XDUB      14:35:08      00066768287TRLO0 
157       1.058         XDUB      14:47:09      00066768853TRLO0 
162       1.058         XDUB      14:51:54      00066768980TRLO0 
1377       1.058         XDUB      14:53:42      00066769028TRLO0 
91        1.058         XDUB      14:53:42      00066769029TRLO0 
170       1.058         XDUB      14:55:27      00066769201TRLO0 
1001       1.058         XDUB      14:56:35      00066769224TRLO0 
168       1.058         XDUB      15:00:41      00066769465TRLO0 
186       1.060         XDUB      15:30:08      00066770913TRLO0 
182       1.060         XDUB      15:31:48      00066771023TRLO0 
171       1.060         XDUB      15:32:54      00066771093TRLO0 
158       1.060         XDUB      15:34:17      00066771132TRLO0 
168       1.060         XDUB      15:37:23      00066771336TRLO0 
160       1.060         XDUB      15:40:56      00066771529TRLO0 
173       1.060         XDUB      15:43:12      00066771625TRLO0 
166       1.060         XDUB      15:45:52      00066771747TRLO0 
164       1.060         XDUB      15:51:15      00066772000TRLO0 
248       1.060         XDUB      16:01:32      00066772479TRLO0 
4596       1.068         XDUB      16:16:45      00066773241TRLO0 
348       1.068         XDUB      16:16:45      00066773242TRLO0 
1993       1.068         XDUB      16:19:05      00066773346TRLO0 
492       1.068         XDUB      16:19:05      00066773347TRLO0 
172       1.068         XDUB      16:22:34      00066773511TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2434       91.60         XLON      08:44:56      00066758013TRLO0 
2719       91.30         XLON      09:21:00      00066758995TRLO0 
986       91.30         XLON      11:36:40      00066762873TRLO0 
689       91.30         XLON      11:36:40      00066762874TRLO0 
986       91.30         XLON      11:36:40      00066762875TRLO0 
176       90.50         XLON      12:49:41      00066765197TRLO0 
2286       90.50         XLON      12:49:41      00066765198TRLO0 
1189       91.30         XLON      16:05:53      00066772695TRLO0 
261       91.30         XLON      16:05:53      00066772696TRLO0 
412       91.30         XLON      16:05:54      00066772700TRLO0 
1779       91.30         XLON      16:06:26      00066772726TRLO0 
218       91.60         XLON      16:22:23      00066773495TRLO0 
1351       91.60         XLON      16:22:23      00066773496TRLO0 
937       91.40         XLON      16:22:37      00066773512TRLO0 
3577       91.70         XLON      16:28:52      00066773708TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  266982 
EQS News ID:  1711251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
