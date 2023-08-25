Sodexo SA: Suspension of the liquidity contract

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 25, 2023

Sodexo hereby announces that the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas on March 10, 2020, and amended on July 22, 2021, has been suspended as of today pending the renewal of the resolution of the next Annual Shareholders Meeting authorising share buybacks.

As of August 24, 2023, after market close, the securities and cash balance allocated to the liquidity account were the following: 6,000 Sodexo shares and 15,677,203 euros.









