25.08.2023
Inteliqo Ltd - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25

25 August 2023

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Monday 18 September 2023 at 2 pm BST, at Dixcart House, Sir William Place, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GX.

Further details on the arrangement for the AGM are set out in the Notice of the AGM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been sent to shareholders today. The Notice of the AGM will also be available on the Company's website.

The Directors of Inteliqo take responsibility for this announcement.

Inteliqo Limited

Joseph Hill

j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0) 203989 2222


