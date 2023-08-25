Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Ranieri Assets Management, a leading asset management firm, today announced its commitment to sustainability. The firm has developed a roadmap to a low-carbon future that includes investing in clean energy, reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions, and working with its clients to make sustainable investments.





Ranieri Solar Panel farms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/178409_a023d3bf94df0878_024full.jpg

"We believe that sustainability is essential to our long-term success," said Mr. Ranieri, CEO of Ranieri Assets Management. "We are committed to investing in a sustainable future and helping our clients do the same."

Ranieri Assets Management' roadmap to a low-carbon future includes the following:

Investing in clean energy : The firm will invest in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power. It will also invest in energy efficiency projects that help to reduce energy consumption.





: The firm will invest in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power. It will also invest in energy efficiency projects that help to reduce energy consumption. Reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions : The firm will reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. It will do this by investing in energy efficiency measures, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats. It will also offset its remaining emissions by investing in carbon credits.





: The firm will reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. It will do this by investing in energy efficiency measures, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats. It will also offset its remaining emissions by investing in carbon credits. Working with its clients to make sustainable investments: The firm will work with its clients to help them make sustainable investments. This includes providing them with information about sustainable investments and helping them to incorporate sustainability into their investment goals.

Ranieri Assets Management' commitment to sustainability is a significant step forward for the asset management industry. The firm is one of the first asset management firms to develop a comprehensive roadmap to a low-carbon future. This commitment is a clear signal that the asset management industry is taking sustainability seriously and is committed to investing in a sustainable future.

Contact

Jonathan Raisse

Ranieri Asset Management

info@ranieriasset.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178409