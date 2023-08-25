DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 89.892 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1648426 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 267032 EQS News ID: 1711421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 25, 2023