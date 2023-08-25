DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.0185 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1742773 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601

