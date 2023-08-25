DJ Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity 25-Aug-2023 / 09:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity In our 15 March initiation, Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth, we highlighted that H&T's core is pawnbroking and related retail services operations. The 8 August interim results confirmed that H&T is delivering on the opportunities, with i) gross pledge book lending up 22%, to GBP128m, and the end-period pledge book up 14%, to GBP115m (December 2022: GBP101m) - with this growth achieved across the customer spectrum, ii) retail sales up 11%, iii) scrap volumes particularly strong, with profits ahead of expectations, and iv) foreign exchange (forex) volumes rising 19% YoY, and at record levels. We have raised our revenue forecasts, although they are offset by higher cost of sales, expenses and finance costs. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/delivering-the-pawnbroking-growth-opportunity/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

