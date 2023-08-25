Anzeige
25.08.2023 | 10:46
Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity

25-Aug-2023 / 09:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): 
Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity 
 
In our 15 March initiation, Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth, we highlighted that H&T's core is 
pawnbroking and related retail services operations. The 8 August interim results confirmed that H&T is delivering on 
the opportunities, with i) gross pledge book lending up 22%, to GBP128m, and the end-period pledge book up 14%, to GBP115m 
(December 2022: GBP101m) - with this growth achieved across the customer spectrum, ii) retail sales up 11%, iii) scrap 
volumes particularly strong, with profits ahead of expectations, and iv) foreign exchange (forex) volumes rising 19% 
YoY, and at record levels. We have raised our revenue forecasts, although they are offset by higher cost of sales, 
expenses and finance costs. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/delivering-the-pawnbroking-growth-opportunity/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
