Karora Resources again achieved record second quarter 2023 gold production of 40,823 ounces, exceeding targets and Victoria Gold achieved in the 2nd quarter C$118.8 million in revenue and net income of C$16.0 million or C$0.24 per share. Company overview: Karora Resources Inc. - http://www.karoraresources.com ISIN: CA48575L1076 , WKN: A2QAN6 , FRA: 5RN1.F , TSX: KRR.TO More videos about Karora Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/karora-resources-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Production Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV