

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.08.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS CREST NICHOLSON PRICE TARGET TO 200 (245) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS HARBOUR ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 390 (450) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS ITHACA ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 160 (165) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 6000 (5900) P. - 'EQUAL W.' - BARCLAYS RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 325 (320) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS KINGFISHER PRICE TARGET TO 275 (280) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES ASTON MARTIN TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 420 (300) PENCE - UBS CUTS SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 230 (245) PENCE - 'BUY'



