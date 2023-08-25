Reyna Law Firm (432-232-5183) has announced timely new upgrades to its personal injury legal services for victims of oilfield disasters and vehicle accidents in Odessa, Texas.

Odessa, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - The upgrade serves to bolster Reyna Law Firm's capacity for assisting injury victims in the Western Texas city and beyond. As a staple of the Permian Basin oil extraction industry, the high number of oilfields in the area attracts workers from throughout the state. Unfortunately, suggests the firm, the accident rate at such sites is similarly high - with hazard issues often leading to severe harm.

Odessa Oilfield & Vehicle Accident Attorney, Legal Representation Service Update

Accordingly, Reyna Law Firm provides its newly upgraded services in due support of those injured at such locations while in the course of their work or otherwise. With explosions, blowouts, and gas leaks prevalent at refineries and pipelines, all those in their vicinity are at risk. As such, the firm's services are offered to field workers and bystanders alike.

Its personal injury expertise also extends to harm caused in traffic accidents, enabling Reyna Law Firm to assist those who have been hurt on their way to oil sites or the surrounding areas. Pertinently, the firm's primary advice for those injured in such circumstances is to take a patient approach in the pursuit of justice - and this extends to their interactions with insurance providers.

Addressing accident victims, Reyna Law Firm says: "Insurance companies want to cut your settlement short. Above all, they're in business to maximize profit for their shareholders. Subsequently, profits increase by paying injured parties like yourself as little as possible. Don't feel pressured to accept a quick settlement offer. Instead, seek help from an Odessa personal injury lawyer."

With the firm's guidance, injured parties can target major settlements as well as favorable court judgments in advance of compensatory payouts to cover their injuries and any other losses.

Backed by its lead attorney, catastrophic injury lawyer JR Reyna, the firm offers Odessa accident victims the advantage of expert legal services that include evidence collection, settlement negotiation, and full representation during litigation proceedings.

Reyna Law Firm continues to fight in a wide variety of personal injury cases in Odessa and throughout Texas. In addition to oilfield and vehicle accident situations, the firm is ready to assist victims of slips, boating disasters, and burns in a range of contexts.

"Reyna Law Firm has come to our family's aid several times," said one recent client. "Its team was dependable and quick to answer our concerns and questions. Most importantly, they took care of multiple issues. Their advice was often right on track and ahead of what to expect. We're so grateful for their representation."

The firm's official website features consultation scheduling info - providing accident victims with an accessible avenue for legal advice pertaining to their case.

Interested parties in Odessa and nearby can find additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its personal injury legal services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/odessa

