DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CRBU; CRBL) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023 25-Aug-2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023

Please note that Amundi will change the Ticker for the following funds:

- Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (LU1829218749)

- Overview of the changes

On 31/08/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name.

ISIN Share-Class Name Trading Stock Current New Effective Currency Exchanges Tickers Tickers date LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity USD London Stock CRBU LN COMU LN 31/08/2023 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc Exchange LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity GBX London Stock CRBL LN COMG LN 31/08/2023 ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829218749, LU1829218749 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CRBU; CRBL LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 267258 EQS News ID: 1711823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)