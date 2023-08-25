Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
Dow Jones News
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (CRBU; CRBL) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023 
25-Aug-2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Ticker Change - 31/08/2023

Please note that Amundi will change the Ticker for the following funds:

- Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (LU1829218749)

- Overview of the changes

On 31/08/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name. 

ISIN     Share-Class Name                Trading   Stock     Current   New   Effective 
                               Currency  Exchanges   Tickers   Tickers date 
LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity     USD     London Stock  CRBU LN   COMU LN 31/08/2023 
       ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc                Exchange 
LU1829218749 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity     GBX     London Stock  CRBL LN   COMG LN 31/08/2023 
       ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc                Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829218749, LU1829218749 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CRBU; CRBL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 267258 
EQS News ID:  1711823 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

