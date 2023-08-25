

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Friday while the dollar index hit the highest since early July, as investors reacted to mixed comments from Fed officials and awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech for further clues on the outlook for rates.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,916.83 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,944.20.



Traders remain concerned about interest rates rising further following mixed messages from Fed officials.



While Boston Fed President Susan Collins warned of further rate increases, Philly Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed has probably done enough to curb inflation.



Former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard believes that a reacceleration in growth this summer could delay plans for the Fed to end its interest-rate increases.



Treasury yields held steady as investors await more clarity on monetary policy from the Jackson Hole Symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak later in the day.



He is expected to outline whether interest rates should continue to rise to combat high inflation.



