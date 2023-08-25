Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023

WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Tradegate
23.08.23
19:46 Uhr
0,117 Euro
+0,004
+3,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2023 | 12:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (110/23)

With effect from August 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 06, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FING TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845386              
Order book ID:  302425                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Fingerprint
Cards AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including September 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FING BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845394              
Order book ID:  302426                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
