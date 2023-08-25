Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Canada's most senior insurance event, The Future of Insurance Canada 2023, returns to Toronto for its 8th consecutive edition. Uniting the country's most influential insurance thought leaders to tackle spiralling costs, accelerated customer expectations, and mounting tech debt for 2 days of learning, networking, and collaboration.

Ahead of the conference, Reuters Events has recently released the conferences official attendee snapshot. Jammed packed with strategy, customer, product, and technology industry thought leaders to help you create unrivalled customer loyalty, innovative product portfolios, and sophisticated data insights.

Here is a snapshot of thought leaders to expect onsite:

SVP, Client Experience Office, Sun Life

SVP & Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Chief Executive Officer, Fenchurch General Insurance Company

Chief Executive Officer & President, Peel Mutual Insurance Company

Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Zensurance

Chief Executive Officer, First Arce Insurance

Chief Operating Officer, Nova Mutual Insurance

Chief Risk Officer & VP, Data Analytics, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Chief Information Security Officer & VP, Technology, Gore Mutual Insurance

…. And many more!

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178488