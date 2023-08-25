BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today provided financial results for its second quarter ended July 29, 2023, and business updates.
Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our performance for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Our business model focuses on providing an exceptional consumer experience in underserved markets and produced solid financial results despite a challenging retail environment. Our sales for the second quarter were supported by a strong start to the busy back-to-school season and we also benefited from a positive customer response to new product launches during the quarter. Our strong relationships with valued brand partners continue to provide us the ability to offer a compelling product assortment and as a result, we believe we continue to gain market share."
Mr. Longo continued, "In today's inflationary environment, consumers have pulled back on discretionary spending. In response, we have continued to focus on offering the products that meet our customers' more selective interests. Due to these efforts, our footwear sales, especially with our popular premium brands, have remained more consistent while our apparel business continues to reflect softer demand amid a heavy promotional environment. Although we still face considerable headwinds, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth when market conditions improve. As always, we are focused on the long term and we remain confident in our ability to offer the most compelling brands and products while continuing to attract and retain customers in Fiscal 2024 and beyond. We are reiterating our previously stated guidance for the current fiscal year."
Second Quarter Results
Net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, decreased 4.6% to $374.9 million compared with $392.8 million for the 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022. Comparable sales decreased 7.3% versus the prior year period. Brick and mortar comparable sales declined 7.7% while e-commerce sales decreased 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. E-commerce represented 15.1% of total net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared to 15.2% in the 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022.
Gross margin was 32.8% of net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared with 34.4% of net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022. The approximate 160 basis point decline was driven primarily by lower average product margin which was approximately 215 basis points lower than the prior year period. This decline was driven mainly by higher promotional activity across both footwear and apparel. In addition, the year-over-year sales decline resulted in deleverage of store occupancy costs of approximately 100 basis points. These unfavorable gross margin impacts were partially offset by lower freight, shipping and logistics expenses as a percent of sales in comparison the prior year quarter.
Store operating, selling and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were 25.3% of net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared with 23.3% of net sales for the 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022. The increase of approximately 200 basis points is primarily the result of deleverage from lower sales volume with the largest headwinds noted in wage increases driven by inflation, incentive compensation, medical expenses and data processing costs.
Net income for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, was $10.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared with net income of $24.7 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022.
For the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, we opened 5 net new stores, bringing the store base to 1,148 in 36 states.
As of July 29, 2023, we had $33.1 million of available cash and cash equivalents on our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet and $106.9 million of debt outstanding on our $160.0 million unsecured line of credit. Inventory as of July 29, 2023, was $430.8 million, a 17.6% increase compared to the prior year second quarter and up 2.4% from the beginning of the year.
During the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, we repurchased 294,917 shares of common stock under our Stock Repurchase Program (the "Repurchase Program") for a total expenditure of $11.0 million. We also paid a quarterly dividend equal to $0.25 per outstanding common share that resulted in a cash outlay of $3.2 million.
Fiscal 2024 Year-to-Date Results
Net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, increased 1.7% to $830.4 million compared with $816.9 million for the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. Comparable sales decreased 1.4% versus the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. Brick and mortar comparable sales declined 1.2% and e-commerce sales decreased 2.2% compared to the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. E-commerce represented 14.3% of total net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared to 14.9% in the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022.
Gross margin was 33.3% of net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared with 35.7% of net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. The approximate 240 basis point decline was due to lower average product margin of approximately 300 basis points and an approximate 45 basis point increase in store occupancy costs. Freight, shipping and logistics costs have improved as a percent of sales on a year-over-year basis, partially offsetting the unfavorable average product margin and store occupancy performance.
SG&A expenses were 23.0% of net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared with 22.9% of net sales for the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. The modest 10 basis point increase is primarily the result of higher medical expenses and an increase in data processing costs partially offset by lower advertising and professional fees.
Net income for the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, was $46.8 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, compared with $64.1 million, or $4.77 per diluted share for the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022.
Capital expenditures during the 26-weeks ended July 29, 2023, were $25.7 million compared to $30.5 million in the 26-weeks ended July 30, 2022. Capital expenditures were predominantly related to store initiatives including new store openings, relocations, expansions, remodels and updated store signage.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
Although the current retail business climate remains challenging as consumer demand has been negatively impacted by persistent inflation and higher interest rates, among other factors, we are reiterating our full-year Fiscal 2024 guidance as noted in the following table.
Metric
Reiterated Guidance
Total sales
Flat to up ~2.0%
Sales percent by quarter
~26%, ~22%, ~24%, ~28%
Comp sales
Down low-single digit
Brick and mortar
Down low-single digit
E-commerce
Down low-single digit
Net store growth in units
40 to 50
Gross margin %
33.9% to 34.0%
SG&A %
23.3% to 23.5%
Operating profit %
7.4% to 7.8%
Interest expense %
0.40% to 0.45%
Diluted EPS
$7.00 to $7.75
Diluted shares
~12.8 million
Tax rate
23.5% to 23.7%
Capital expenditures
$60 to $70 million
HIBBETT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
July 29,
July 30,
July 29,
July 30,
% to Sales
% to Sales
% to Sales
% to Sales
Net sales
$
374,877
$
392,805
$
830,374
$
816,857
Cost of goods sold
251,954
67.2
%
257,653
65.6
%
553,832
66.7
%
524,872
64.3
%
Gross margin
122,923
32.8
%
135,152
34.4
%
276,542
33.3
%
291,985
35.7
%
Store operating, selling and administrative expenses
94,867
25.3
%
91,414
23.3
%
190,880
23.0
%
187,011
22.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
12,039
3.2
%
10,926
2.8
%
23,732
2.9
%
21,444
2.6
%
Operating income
16,017
4.3
%
32,812
8.4
%
61,930
7.5
%
83,530
10.2
%
Interest expense, net
1,891
0.5
%
361
0.1
%
3,217
0.4
%
432
0.1
%
Income before provision for income taxes
14,126
3.8
%
32,451
8.3
%
58,713
7.1
%
83,098
10.2
%
Provision for income taxes
3,224
0.9
%
7,738
2.0
%
11,936
1.4
%
19,038
2.3
%
Net income
$
10,902
2.9
%
$
24,713
6.3
%
$
46,777
5.6
%
$
64,060
7.8
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.86
$
1.91
$
3.68
$
4.89
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
1.86
$
3.61
$
4.77
Weighted average shares:
Basic
12,648
12,951
12,719
13,088
Diluted
12,822
13,261
12,967
13,436
Percentages may not foot due to rounding.
HIBBETT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
July 29,
January 28,
July 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,067
$
16,015
$
28,438
Receivables, net
15,449
12,850
16,495
Inventories, net
430,819
420,839
366,218
Other current assets
23,124
23,351
25,864
Total current assets
502,459
473,055
437,015
Property and equipment, net
174,358
169,476
159,608
Operating right-of-use assets
263,334
263,391
260,932
Finance right-of-use assets, net
2,366
2,279
2,086
Tradename intangible asset
23,500
23,500
23,500
Deferred income taxes, net
2,875
3,025
2,441
Other assets, net
7,974
4,434
3,113
Total assets
$
976,866
$
939,160
$
888,695
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
133,310
$
190,648
$
140,951
Operating lease obligations
73,700
72,544
73,454
Credit facility
106,897
36,264
88,548
Finance lease obligations
802
1,132
1,015
Accrued payroll expense
12,776
11,361
11,755
Other accrued expenses
15,977
15,803
16,631
Total current liabilities
343,462
327,752
332,354
Operating lease obligations
229,292
229,388
228,848
Finance lease obligations
1,690
1,305
1,258
Other liabilities
5,112
4,484
3,692
Stockholders' investment
397,310
376,231
322,543
Total liabilities and stockholders' investment
$
976,866
$
939,160
$
888,695
HIBBETT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
July 29,
July 30,
July 29,
July 30,
Sales Information
Net sales (decrease) increase
(4.6
)%
(6.3
)%
1.7
%
(11.8
)%
Comparable store sales decrease
(7.3
)%
(9.2
)%
(1.4
)%
(14.5
)%
Store Count Information
Beginning of period
1,143
1,105
1,133
1,096
New stores opened
6
13
18
22
Rebranded stores
-
-
-
1
Stores closed
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(2
)
End of period
1,148
1,117
1,148
1,117
Estimated square footage at end of period (in thousands)
6,514
6,335
Balance Sheet Information
Average inventory per store
$
375,278
$
327,859
Share Repurchase Information
Shares purchased under our Repurchase Program
294,917
145,178
454,509
636,396
Cost (in thousands)
$
11,013
$
7,009
$
21,212
$
29,409
Settlement of net share equity awards
-
-
47,177
45,993
Cost (in thousands)
$
-
$
-
$
2,833
$
2,069
Dividend Information
Number of declarations
1
1
2
2
Cash paid (in thousands)
$
3,165
$
3,223
$
6,339
$
6,500
Total paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.50
