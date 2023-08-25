Radical Imaging LLC: Radical Imaging Joins NVIDIA Inception

Joining Program Will Help Accelerate AI Capabilities in FlexView, Radical Imaging's Viewer-as-a-Service Product

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, a pioneer in medical imaging informatics, interoperability, and integrations, announced today that it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Radical Imaging's new product, FlexView, is a professionally supported, SaaS cloud-native medical imaging viewer based on the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) framework. It is a commercial-grade, production-ready solution that can easily be incorporated into any medical imaging system, seamlessly providing viewing and analysis capabilities for any type of medical image or workflow. FlexView adds to OHIF's extensibility model by introducing the ability to deploy plug-ins at runtime. This is crucial to enable the addition of new features dynamically, such as AI-based tools, without causing disruptions or system downtime.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will help Radical Imaging accelerate FlexView's integration with MONAI in order to unlock AI capabilities in FlexView. The program will also offer Radical Imaging the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We're excited to join the list of startups in NVIDIA Inception, and we're grateful to work with NVIDIA. Considering how fast-moving AI is right now, this program gives us confidence that our viewing solution will be able to leverage the advances in AI, even as the field continues to evolve," said Rob Lewis, CEO of Radical Imaging.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Radical Imaging LLC

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development, and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and OHIF, which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging will be releasing its first commercial product, FlexView, a commercial version of OHIF. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com.

