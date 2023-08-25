Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced that it has secured a new distribution agreement with Avenue Living Asset Management ("Avenue Living"). This partnership addresses the expanding demand for more accessible and transparent real estate investing opportunities in the industry.

"Parvis is pleased to share its newest distribution agreement with Avenue Living, a leader in the North American real estate market," said David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "By bringing Avenue Living to the Parvis platform, we will continue fulfilling our mission of creating Canada's best real estate investment platform by offering a diverse portfolio of products to our investors and giving them the means to build profitable growth."

Avenue Living is a vertically integrated real estate owner and operator dedicated to creating long-term value and generating returns for its stakeholders. Established in 2006, the North American investment trust acquires, enhances and manages assets using four alternative investment vehicles. With an active approach to operations, Avenue Living invests in legacy-run multi-family residential, self-storage, farmland and commercial assets.

As a result of the distribution agreement with Avenue Living, Parvis will offer their Real Estate Core Trust its leading platform. The Core Trust has more than $3B under management and specializes in acquiring multi-family properties throughout North America, characterized by stable occupancy and moderate capital upgrade needs.

About Avenue Living

Founded on the principle of Investing in the Everyday, Avenue Living has built a $4.8-billion portfolio of properties across several asset classes that are essential to the daily lives of North Americans. They implement an active management, customer-focused approach, measuring success by customer satisfaction, sustainable practices, and responsible investments. In addition to over 15,000 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 86,000 acres of productive farmland and more than 6,000,000 square feet of self-storage space.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States.

