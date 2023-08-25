Highmark Interactive Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX Board from TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) ("Highmark" or the "Company") - On May 2, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities for failure to file its audited 2022 financial statements within the period prescribed for the filing of such documents under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109, namely within 120 days of year-end.



The Exchange has, on August 25, 2023, issued a bulletin to transfer the listing of the common shares in the capital of the Company to the NEX board of the Exchange as a result of not yet filing its audited 2022 financial statements.

Reinstatement to trading can occur only at such time that the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with all Exchange requirements. A further news release will be issued in the event that the Company has met the conditions to have its shares reinstated for trading following the reinstatement review by the Exchange. There can be no assurance that reinstatement will proceed.

