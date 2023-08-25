Arrow Benefits Group Launches Innovative BenefitsTV Podcast

Group Also Announces Updated Dynamic New Agency Website

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Arrow Benefits Group continues to expand its outreach with a new BenefitsTV podcast and a new company website. Each BenefitsTV podcast focuses on topics and issues faced by every employer as they compete for talent and maintain their teams. Hosted by award-winning Senior Benefits Advisors Rosario Avila and Andrew McNeil, the two became a team on the premise that two minds are better than one, especially when those two minds come from completely opposite worlds.

They bring their unique perspectives to discuss solutions that organizations can leverage, including different approaches to issues of age, demographics, race, gender, and culture. BenefitsTV podcasts discuss these topics in the wide-ranging exploration of culturally sensitive communication, voluntary benefits, and employee retention. Episodes of the BenefitsTV podcast are available on most podcast hosting services - including Apple and Spotify. You can reach the podcasters directly at andrewm@arrowbenefitsgroup.com or 707.992.3789, and for information about their work, visit www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com.

The duo set out to innovate the way benefit brokers connect to their audience, "As the leader of Alianza, Arrow's Spanish Language Division, I use many different methods to communicate with employers and their employees," says Avila. "I see the BenefitsTV podcast as another proactive way to educate people on what's trending in the marketplace." McNeil agrees, "Today's organizations are multigenerational. We're trying to reach people where they are comfortable. That's why we've expanded on the BenefitsTV platform to include the new podcast. We want to offer fresh ideas in an entertaining format."

Together, Avila and McNeil are monthly North Bay Business Journal columnists and have received industry awards including:

Employee Benefits News Digital Innovator Transforming Benefits, HR Award

Employee Benefits Advisor Advisors of the Year

Employee Benefits Excellence in Advising Award

In conjunction with launching the podcast, Arrow is proud to announce its new upgraded website ArrowBenefitsGroup.com. "The website has been redesigned to offer easy-to-understand information to our clients, partners, and the business community at large," says Arrow CEO Joe Genovese. "It's been a goal of ours to upgrade the site, and we are thrilled with the results. I'm very proud of the team who worked to get the new site launched."

About Arrow Benefits

For over 30 years, Arrow has been a true partner to local organizations by delivering employee benefits expertise, strategic consulting, and service excellence designed to meet the unique needs of their clients. In 2019, Arrow co-founded Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (PGIS), which has grown into one of the largest benefits consulting and brokerage networks in the country. Patriot and Arrow are aligned with TRUE Network of Advisors, a national collaboration of independent agencies and brokerages. With these partnerships, Arrow offers national resources delivered by a local team. For straight answers to employee benefits, call 707.992.3780 or visit http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com.

