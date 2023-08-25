ALKANE RESOURCES

Alkane Resource's FY23 financial results were broadly in line with our forecasts, with profit after tax totalling A$42.5m (compared to our forecast of A$44.0m) and EPS of 7.10c (cf 7.38c). Cash flows from operations exceeded our forecasts (A$95.5m cf A$75.6m) as a result of an increase in deferred tax liabilities, albeit this was balanced by higher exploration capex of A$58.1m to result in a net cash flow of A$4.1m (cf A$2.4m). Following FY23 production of 70,253oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,602/oz, FY24 guidance for Tomingley is 60,000-65,000oz at an AISC of A$1,750-2,100/oz. Our forecasts remain largely unchanged in the aftermath of Alkane's FY23 results. We maintain our valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...