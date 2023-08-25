Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25
[25.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,151,951.00
|USD
|2,900,000.00
|60,551,177.89
|5.9645
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,464,930.00
|EUR
|300,000.00
|18,809,694.04
|5.4286
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,075,359.67
|8.0373
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,157,195.83
|7.5138
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,489,449.56
|97.5872