Freitag, 25.08.2023
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
24.08.23
08:04 Uhr
1,815 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
25.08.2023
123 Leser
OL GROUPE: KARL TOKO EKAMBI TRANSFERRED TO ABHA FC


Lyon, August 24, 2023.


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Karl Toko Ekambi to the Saudi Pro League club, Abha Club, for €1.5 million, plus potential bonuses of €500,000.

Karl Toko Ekambi joined OL from Villarreal during the 2020 winter transfer window. The 30-year-old Cameroon international forward played 114 matches and scored 38 goals with OL.

After playing in France and Spain, Karl Toko Ekambi will add a third championship to his career.



OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81496-olg-240823-transfert-de-karl-toko-ekambi-gb.pdf

