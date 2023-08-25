OL GROUPE: KARL TOKO EKAMBI TRANSFERRED TO ABHA FC



Lyon, August 24, 2023.



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Karl Toko Ekambi to the Saudi Pro League club, Abha Club, for €1.5 million, plus potential bonuses of €500,000.

Karl Toko Ekambi joined OL from Villarreal during the 2020 winter transfer window. The 30-year-old Cameroon international forward played 114 matches and scored 38 goals with OL.

After playing in France and Spain, Karl Toko Ekambi will add a third championship to his career.





OL GROUPE



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lG5vZZttY2/KyZptZZ2WmJdsb26XmWfJZZWVlWdtaZecmmqWnWpnacmYZnFimW5s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81496-olg-240823-transfert-de-karl-toko-ekambi-gb.pdf