GlobeNewswire
25.08.2023 | 16:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (382/23)

Correction refers to fields in the attached file and to market segment below,
marked in bold. 



Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Hedin
Mobility Group AB (publ) with effect from 2023-08-25. Last day of trading is
set to 2026-07-06. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162493
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
