Freitag, 25.08.2023
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
WKN: 866993 | ISIN: US6541061031 | Ticker-Symbol: NKE
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2023 | 16:26
AEG Partners With Nike To Host Girls Empowerment and Career Exposure Day for Southern California Student Basketball Athletes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / To inspire and encourage the next generation of girls in sports, AEG and Nike hosted a girls empowerment and career exposure day on August 4, 2023, for over 30 high school athletes from Watts and Boyle Heights - two of the lowest-income neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

Participating high school athletes came from four local non-profit organizations - Watts Skills Academy, PeacePlayers - Los Angeles, Hollenbeck PAL and Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, all of which are all currently working towards expanding their current sports programming for girls of color in Los Angeles.

The day-long empowerment event, which was held in advance of the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at L.A. LIVE, featured tours, movement sessions and a panel made up of accomplished women in sport who recounted their career journeys and shared how they overcame challenges inspiring girls to pursue their dreams.

"Teaming up with Nike for this event made complete sense, as we both have the shared goal of ensuring equal access to sports, play, and workforce diversity," said Anette Padilla, Director of Community Foundation at AEG."These girls deserve the chance to explore the world of sports fully. Today truly embodies visibility and representation - a fundamental starting point for young girls, offering them the key to unlock the vast array of opportunities that lie ahead in their futures."

Participants began the day by touring the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament setup and the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE where they were given a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to produce live sports and entertainment events. Following the tour, the students practiced basketball drills and learned mindfulness exercises to help them focus their minds led by Nike Coach Natalie Gutierrez, a current PeacePlayers coach who previously coached for LA Clippers Youth Basketball and the Mamba League. In the afternoon, students attended a panel and mentoring session with women executives from Nike and AEG who have broken barriers in sports.

"AEG has had a long-time partnership with Nike and we were excited to join forces on our joint commitment to increase access to sports, exposure to careers in the industry and inspire the next generation of athletes," said Kami Stoianov, Senior Director, Partner Activations, AEG Global Partnerships

To learn more about AEG's social impact activities, click here.

AEG, Friday, August 25, 2023, Press release picture

High school athletes from Watts and Boyle Heights participate in the basketball drills at AEG and Nike's Girls Empowerment and Career Exposure Day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777172/AEG-Partners-With-Nike-To-Host-Girls-Empowerment-and-Career-Exposure-Day-for-Southern-California-Student-Basketball-Athletes

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
