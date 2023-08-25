Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
24.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,195 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1851,26017:30
Dow Jones News
25.08.2023 | 16:31
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Holding(s) in Company 
25-Aug-2023 / 14:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BMX3W479 
Issuer Name 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
Non-UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
New York 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United States 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name           City of registered office Country of registered office 
683 Capital Partners, LP Delaware         USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 1.270000        1.450000            2.720000   4694482 
or reached 
Position of previous      2.200000        1.450000            3.650000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BMX3W479                   2194482                    1.270000 
Sub Total 8.A       2194482                      1.270000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial  Expiration date      Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument                   period       settlement      rights      rights 
Total return swaps  final Cash Settlement   13 month rolls   Cash         1500000      0.870000 
           Payment Date 
Total return swaps  2 Sep 2024        13 month rolls   Cash         1000000      0.580000 
Sub Total 8.B2                                     2500000      1.450000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Ari Zweiman 
683 Capital 
GP, LLC 
683 Capital  683 Capital 
Management,  Partners,  1.270000          1.450000                2.720000% 
LLC      LP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

N/A

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  267293 
EQS News ID:  1712123 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.