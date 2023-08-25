Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 25-Aug-2023 / 14:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office 683 Capital Partners, LP Delaware USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 1.270000 1.450000 2.720000 4694482 or reached Position of previous 2.200000 1.450000 3.650000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 2194482 1.270000 Sub Total 8.A 2194482 1.270000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration date Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument period settlement rights rights Total return swaps final Cash Settlement 13 month rolls Cash 1500000 0.870000 Payment Date Total return swaps 2 Sep 2024 13 month rolls Cash 1000000 0.580000 Sub Total 8.B2 2500000 1.450000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Ari Zweiman 683 Capital GP, LLC 683 Capital 683 Capital Management, Partners, 1.270000 1.450000 2.720000% LLC LP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

N/A

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA

