Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Langdon Equity Partners Ltd. ("Langdon") is pleased to announce changes to the current reference indices of the following funds:

As of August 24, 2023, Langdon Global Smaller Companies Portfolio has changed its Benchmark Index used in calculating any applicable performance fee from "MSCI World Small Cap Index (MXWOSC)" to "MSCI World Small Cap Net Index".

As of August 24, 2023, Langdon Canadian Smaller Companies Portfolio has changed its Benchmark Index used in calculating any applicable performance fee from "S&P/TSX Completion Index" to "S&P/TSX Completion Total Return Index".

These changes represent a change from a 'price only' benchmark, which means that it only factors in the price changes of the securities in the index to determine performance of the index to a 'total return' version of the same index, which factors in price changes of securities in the index as well as the distributions/dividends paid by the securities which are reinvested in the index in determining the performance of the index. By changing to the Benchmarks Indices, the Funds and Langdon are setting a higher threshold before any performance fees would be payable. Langdon believes that changing from the 'price only' benchmarks to the 'total return' benchmarks results in a better alignment of the objectives of the Funds and collective interests of investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Langdon Mutual Funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. The value of mutual funds, including Langdon Mutual Fund, changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Langdon Equity Partners Ltd.

Langdon is an independent investment firm that is employee owned and solely focused on smaller companies. Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, Langdon is supported by Pinnacle Investment Management, who ensure that non-investment responsibilities are of the highest quality allowing its talented team of investors to focus on what they enjoy most and do best, invest. All of this ensures that Langdon has the necessary stability, motivation and culture to enable the long-term success of its team, clients and investments.

