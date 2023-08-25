Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
25.08.23
11:12 Uhr
18,660 Euro
+0,460
+2,53 %
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2023 | 17:59
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum due to rights issue (209/23)

Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum), held on August 15, 2023, approved a rights issue with
preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled
to one (1) new share for every seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is
SEK 142.00 per share. The Ex-date is August 28, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures
in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162527
