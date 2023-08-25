NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum due to rights issue (209/23)

Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum), held on August 15, 2023, approved a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 142.00 per share. The Ex-date is August 28, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162527