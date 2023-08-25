Legacy ER & Urgent Care Marks Impressive Milestone: 1.1M North Texas Patients Treated and Over $400M Saved in Inappropriate ER Utilization

Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery: 15 Years Of The Dual Model ER And Urgent Care

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Intuitive Health's flagship brand, Legacy ER & Urgent Care, is proud to announce a significant milestone - 15 years of service and the successful treatment of over 1.1 million patients across its six operational facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Through its innovative approach, Legacy ER & Urgent Care has not only transformed healthcare delivery but has also saved patients and the healthcare system over $400 million since 2008 by effectively addressing inappropriate emergency department (ED) utilization.

Additionally, Legacy ER & Urgent Care's ongoing construction of its seventh location in Prosper, Texas and the opening of its twenty-ninth location nationwide, underscores its continued commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare solutions to communities.

A Healthcare Revolution that Reshapes Communities

In 2008, Legacy ER & Urgent Care introduced a groundbreaking healthcare model that ingeniously combined emergency room (ER) and urgent care services under a single roof. This visionary concept aimed to offer patients a comprehensive, accessible and convenient healthcare solution. Recognizing the challenge of unnecessary ER visits, Legacy ER & Urgent Care emerged as a beacon of intelligent healthcare management by optimizing emergency department utilization (EDU). In the process, the brand elevated the patient experience and substantially curtailed healthcare costs.

"Seeing how much money and time were wasted in emergency rooms for minor issues, we knew we had to find a better way. In 2007, we devised a plan for a facility that could provide both emergency and urgent care. This would let our ER doctors decide if a condition was serious or could be treated like urgent care. Many people didn't believe it would work and doubted our idea," said Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care and chief medical officer of Intuitive Health. "When you think about the fact that we've helped North Texans save over $400 million by avoiding unnecessary trips to the ER, it's clear that our approach is effective and makes sense."

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Process Improvements

Adopting a walk-in-only approach for ER and urgent care clinics ensures prompt access without needing appointments. By implementing streamlined check-in procedures for new and returning patients, Intuitive Health guarantees efficient entry into care.

Once a patient checks in, a streamlined triage process triggers seamless workflows, empowering skilled medical professionals to make swift decisions that prioritize patient progress through the testing, diagnosis and treatment process over prolonged waiting times. One of the ways this is done is by scheduling required tests and lab procedures concurrently. With comprehensive patient information in hand, physicians deliver highly efficient diagnoses, resulting in speedy discharges. As such, the average Intuitive Health urgent care and ER patient door-to-door times are significantly lower than industry standards, with little to no wait times for patients. (Door-to-door times are measured from patient check-in to patient check-out.)

Individualized Care, Unparalleled Convenience

At the core of this transformative approach lies an unwavering commitment to providing top-notch care to every patient, accompanied by a dedication to transparent billing. The decision to be 100% transparent and in-network means that Legacy ER & Urgent Care incentivized itself to charge patients and insurance companies only for the level of care that is truly necessary. Eliminating the often-confusing choice between visiting an emergency room or an urgent care center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care delivers personalized healthcare that aligns with the unique medical needs of each individual. By removing the necessity for appointments and streamlining the healthcare process, the brand ensures accessibility and convenience for all individuals seeking their services.

Servant Leadership

Rooted in a framework of servant leadership, Intuitive Health's facilities are thoughtfully designed to cater to the patient's journey. But what truly sets Legacy ER & Urgent Care apart is its team of dedicated professionals, well-versed in medical expertise and compassionate customer service. This harmonious integration guarantees that every patient receives not just exceptional care but also a healthcare journey that is smooth, efficient and tailored to their needs, as reflected in the brand's 70 percent patient retention rates.

A Visionary Approach to Healthcare

By embracing this revolutionary healthcare model, Legacy ER & Urgent Care has redefined how patients access, receive and pay for healthcare. Rooted in a value-based healthcare philosophy and offering a comprehensive range of services spanning from urgent care to critical medical emergencies, the brand's focus is unwavering - to meet the diverse medical needs of the communities it serves.

A Future Focused on Innovation and Excellence

As Legacy ER & Urgent Care welcomes its seventh location in Prosper, Texas, the brand's commitment to reshaping healthcare delivery remains unwavering. Through its patient-centric ethos, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is dedicated to saving patients time, costs and unnecessary stress, all while ensuring they receive the highest standard of care. The ongoing expansion signals a future characterized by innovation and excellence.

"Legacy ER & Urgent Care's remarkable achievement of treating over 1.1 million patients in North Texas (and approaching two million nationwide), saving patients, payors and employers more than $400 million, reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare delivery," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "Our tireless dedication to delivering exceptional care, alongside the incredible efforts of our devoted staff, has shaped a transformative model that prioritizes patients' needs and streamlines their healthcare journey. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our expansion and shaping the future of healthcare for communities in Texas and beyond."

For more information about Intuitive Health, visit iheruc.com/about and for Legacy ER & Urgent Care, visit legacyer.com .

About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health works in partnership with leading health systems across the country, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com .

