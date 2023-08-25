SUGARED + BRONZED Celebrates Milestone Opening of 20th Location

Luxury Brand's Rapid Expansion - 20th Location in Venice, California, Hosts Launch Event on Sept. 14

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Leading in beauty and entrepreneurship, SUGARED + BRONZED, the luxury sugaring and sunless tanning brand, announces the grand opening of its 20th location. This accomplishment accentuates the brand's esteemed reputation in the beauty world.

Established in 2012, SUGARED + BRONZED has consistently highlighted its commitment to natural, high-quality products, exceptional services, and unparalleled customer experiences. Its passionate approach to beauty and the support of its elite clientele has spearheaded its rapid expansion across prime metropolitan areas.

Courtney Claghorn, President and co-founder, remarked, "From our humble beginnings in my apartment living room, our mission has always been to provide our clients with an exceptional experience. Our 20th location is rewarding and motivating. It's a testament to our incredible team's hard work and fantastic client loyalty."

Currently, the brand boasts of locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Orange County - and coming soon to Miami, Houston, and Brooklyn.

The latest location in Venice, California, is infused with the brand's iconic chic aesthetic, ensuring that clients - celebrities and beauty aficionados alike - are enveloped in luxury from the moment they step in. As always, the focus remains on delivering top-tier sugaring and tanning services in a serene, upscale ambiance.

SUGARED + BRONZED will host a grand launch event on Sept. 14, 2023, to celebrate this landmark achievement. Attendees can look forward to a firsthand experience of the new location's services, enjoy complimentary bites and drinks, and meet the brand's expert team. Guests will also receive gift bags with exclusive SUGARED + BRONZED products, even its newest product S+B Sheer Sunscreen.

With 20 locations and an ever-expanding horizon, SUGARED + BRONZED's dedication to excellence remains undiminished. The brand fervently looks forward to reaching and delighting new communities, continually evolving its beauty philosophy, and setting unparalleled standards in the industry.

For more information about SUGARED + BRONZED or to book an appointment, please visit www.sugaredandbronzed.com. Press inquiries can be directed to VP Marketing at molly@sugaredandbronzed.com.

About SUGARED + BRONZED

Founded in 2012, SUGARED + BRONZED stands out as a frontrunner in sugaring and sunless tanning. Committed to offering holistic beauty treatments, the brand is celebrated for using natural products, impeccable service, and a rejuvenating ambiance. Its unmatched approach to client satisfaction and endorsements from top-tier celebrities have propelled it to an elite spot in the beauty industry, evident by its widespread growth and unyielding client loyalty.

