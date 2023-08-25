Aardvark Tactical: Jon Becker to Lead Two Seminars at Upcoming NTOA Conference

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / AARDVARK Tactical CEO, Jon Becker, will present two seminars during the upcoming Law Enforcement Operations Conference and Tradeshow, presented by the National Tactical Officers Association. The seminars are titled "Leadership Principles of Elite Units" and "Equipping Your Team: Lessons Learned." In addition to these classes, Becker will moderate a panel discussion on "Contemporary Issues & Concerns in the SWAT Community."

"I am very honored to be moderating a fantastic panel discussion as well as teaching at the NTOA conference this year," said Jon Becker. "My relationship with NTOA dates back to the origin story of AARDVARK, and the effect the association and its founder, John Kolman, have on our culture is hard to overstate."

In the first seminar, "Leadership Principles of Elite Units," Becker will lead interactive discussions on the core concepts of leading elite units. Identifying team member motivations, and creating a strong team culture will be included in the range of topics this seminar explores. The seminar showcases Becker's unique perspective and will share the insights he has gained from three decades of experience equipping tactical teams.

The second seminar, "Equipping your Team: Lessons Learned," will highlight the crucial needs for developing an equipment plan for tactical teams. The seminar will include a discussion about the impact equipment has on field capabilities and outcomes, and how to spearhead the equipment procurement process. The goal of the presentation is to demystify equipment logistics and procurement processes to ensure teams have the gear they need.

The panel discussion, "Contemporary Issues & Concerns in the SWAT Community," will cover topics ranging from no-knock warrants to the role of culture in teams. Panelists will include representatives from the Rocky Mountain Tactical Team Association (RMTTA), the California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO), the Florida SWAT Association (FSA), the Texas Tactical Officers Association (TTPOA), and the NTOA. Becker's experience working with a variety of tactical teams throughout the country makes him an excellent fit to facilitate this discussion.

The NTOA Law Enforcement Operations Conference is an annual six-day event, held this year in Aurora, CO, from August 27 to September 1. The event includes over 100 seminars and incident debriefs aimed at providing meaningful and high-quality training to help enhance officer tactics, leadership, and professionalism.

About AARDVARK:

Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading distributor and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from Local, State, Federal, and Military Units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, CA.

About NTOA:

The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the law enforcement community. The NTOA currently has more than 40,000 members from specialties that include patrol, TEMS, crisis negotiations, canine, corrections, sniper, protective operations, explosives, command, tactical dispatchers, behavioral sciences and more.

