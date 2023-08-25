Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 23, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 5, 2023, and SEDAR filed July 14, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.
A total of 48,184,831 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.29% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
Election of Directors:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes For (%)
Votes
Votes
Ivan James Bebek
36,343,339
98.52
544,694
1.48
Shawn Wallace
36,344,116
98.53
543,917
1.47
Antonio Arribas
36,390,192
98.65
497,841
1.35
Steve Cook
36,335,691
98.50
552,342
1.50
Gordon J. Fretwell
33,131,371
89.82
3,756,662
10.18
Jeffrey R. Mason
36,341,201
98.52
546,832
1.48
Marie-Hélène Turgeon
36,310,099
98.43
577,934
1.57
There were 11,295,293 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.
Reappointment of Auditor:
Votes For
Votes For (%)
Votes
Votes
Withheld/Abstain (%)
|Deloitte LLP
47,982,767
99.58
200,559
0.42
Voting results have been reported on www.sedarplus.ca.
Ivan Bebek, President & CEO, commented, "We appreciate the continued patience and support from our shareholders. We have made considerable progress towards gaining access to our flagship Sombrero project, which is continuing to move forward. We look forward to providing an update to our shareholders with our strategy and listing plans in the coming weeks."
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ivan Bebek
President, CEO & Director
For further information on Coppernico, please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Katie Bromley, Manager of Corporate Communications, at +1 (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.
About Coppernico
Coppernico is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.
Coppernico is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and intends to be listed on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events, including the goal of eventually qualifying for a stock exchange listing about which there cannot be any certainty. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.
No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.
