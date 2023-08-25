Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 23, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 5, 2023, and SEDAR filed July 14, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.

A total of 48,184,831 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.29% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Ivan James Bebek 36,343,339 98.52 544,694 1.48 Shawn Wallace 36,344,116 98.53 543,917 1.47 Antonio Arribas 36,390,192 98.65 497,841 1.35 Steve Cook 36,335,691 98.50 552,342 1.50 Gordon J. Fretwell 33,131,371 89.82 3,756,662 10.18 Jeffrey R. Mason 36,341,201 98.52 546,832 1.48 Marie-Hélène Turgeon 36,310,099 98.43 577,934 1.57

There were 11,295,293 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes Withheld/Abstain (%) Deloitte LLP 47,982,767 99.58 200,559 0.42

Voting results have been reported on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, President & CEO, commented, "We appreciate the continued patience and support from our shareholders. We have made considerable progress towards gaining access to our flagship Sombrero project, which is continuing to move forward. We look forward to providing an update to our shareholders with our strategy and listing plans in the coming weeks."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

President, CEO & Director

For further information on Coppernico, please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Katie Bromley, Manager of Corporate Communications, at +1 (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

Coppernico is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and intends to be listed on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events, including the goal of eventually qualifying for a stock exchange listing about which there cannot be any certainty. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

