Bread Financial 2022 ESG Report: A Message From President and CEO, Ralph Andretta

In 2022, the successful multiyear transformation of our company was underscored by our rebranding from Alliance Data to Bread Financial. The new brand signifies our emergence as a tech-forward financial services company providing solutions that empower today's consumers. During this transformation we preserved our commitment to operate responsibly at every level of the business, starting at the top with our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team, and permeating to our 7,500 dedicated associates.

As a purpose-driven financial services leader, sustainability is woven into our business strategy and enables us to provide win-win solutions for our brand partners and customers.

These include innovative products that enable our customers to responsibly finance purchases, make payments in their channel of choice, and even save for the future. We are proud of our sustainability-focused product advancements like our Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card - not only does it fill a need in the market, but each card produced uses renewable biodegradable materials and utilizes carbon offsets, making the card carbon neutral.

In addition to supporting customers, Bread Financial strives to pay our success forward by supporting nonprofit organizations that strengthen our communities. Our community impacts are made possible in part by the efforts of our associates, who volunteered more than 3,700 hours last year in addition to financially supporting causes they care about most.

The generosity of our associates can only be surpassed by their tireless dedication and commitment to our long- term success. To further support their recognition and development, we enhanced our associate value proposition in 2022 to ensure our global associates continue to feel supported, valued, cared for and connected - all backed by our ongoing investment in their total rewards and wellbeing.

I am proud of what we achieved together in 2022 and am excited about our future. The more we accomplish, the more we recognize the opportunity and responsibility to do better for our customers, our associates, our stockholders, our communities and our planet.

