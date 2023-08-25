Bona Fide Masks Corp. Strengthens and Expands Mask Business Heading Into Fall

Company Poised to Ship Tens of Millions of Authentic KN95 and N95 Masks from Inventory

RYE BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Bona Fide Masks Corp., The Trusted Source for authentic, protective masks, stands ready to assist customers with their KN95 and N95 mask purchases to help keep them safe. With news of new COVID-19 variants emerging, Bona Fide Masks® is poised to help customers with tens of millions of masks in inventory ready to ship.

As part of a fourth-generation, family-owned and -operated group of businesses, Bona Fide Masks remains committed to best corporate practices, focusing on product authenticity and complete supply chain transparency. Explains company President Bill Taubner, "We are proud to offer high-quality, authentic masks that meet standards, especially as we head into Fall. We have the most transparent, strongest, and secure supply chain in the mask industry and are delighted to continue our relationships with acclaimed mask manufacturers, such as Powecom® and Harley®. Bona Fide Masks is honored to be the exclusive U.S. distributor for Powecom® KN95 and Harley® KN95. No order is too big or too small for us!"

Notably, Bona Fide Masks Corp. is the only mask distributor in the U.S. to earn ISO 9001 certification. The ISO vetting process includes all aspects of the company's business, including purchasing, supply chain integrity, logistics, delivery, infrastructure, testing, human resources, finance, and accounting. By securing IS0 9001 certification, Bona Fide Masks has underscored its unwavering commitment to its customers and its business partners, meeting and exceeding high-level international standards. The company remains committed to delivering premier products, using safe and sustainable processes. Operating under the ISO 9001:2015 standard helps ensure that Bona Fide Masks' customers receive authentic, high-quality products that meet or exceed strict standards.

The mask marketplace is complicated and confusing for many. In response, Bona Fide Masks has reinforced its commitment to providing authentic masks through transparency and supply chain integrity, featuring an authenticity statement from ownership, which is available here: https://bonafidemasks.com/insights/authenticity-statement/. The company never purchases from agents, middlemen, brokers, resellers, dealers, closeout companies, intermediaries, or third parties. Bona Fide Masks also performs in-house testing of masks using a recognized respirator tester, designed specifically for testing filter media. Following extensive research, Bona Fide Masks purchased an innovative and highly efficient 100X Automated Filter Tester from medical device leader Air Techniques International (ATI). This ATI machine is designed for quality control validation of filter media, replaceable particulate filters and masks used in medical and industry hygiene applications. The 100X meets leading industry standards such as NIOSH 42 CFR Part84, GB 2626, EN 1327-7:2019 and ASTM F3502-21. The 100X is designed for testing N95, KN95, FFP and P100 respirator masks.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

