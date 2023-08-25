Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces 15th Annual Charity Day on September 15th

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash to Donate 100% of Proceeds to Charitable Organizations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, is pleased to announce their 15th annual Charity Day will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023. As part of the company's commitment to giving back, Tidal Wave will donate 100% of proceeds made on Charity Day across the company's footprint to charitable organizations.

On Charity Day, each Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to partner with that will receive 50% of all proceeds and donations made at their site on September 15. Each local organization is invited to be on-site for Charity Day to share more about their mission with our customers. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

"We look forward to the third Friday in September every year," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "As our company grows, Charity Day grows with it, and 2023 will be Tidal Wave's biggest Charity Day yet. Everybody loves giving back, and I am continuously inspired by our team's excitement and involvement in Charity Day that helps to make this event a success every year."

Last year, Tidal Wave raised over $350,000 on Charity Day, bringing the total donations over the event's 14-year history to over $1 million. For this year's event, the company is partnering with over 150 local non-profit organizations, making it their largest Charity Day event to date.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve and was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing. In addition to Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event, which received a gold 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave's fundraising program has helped raise over $2 million for local organizations and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 181 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

