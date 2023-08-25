CNH Industrial Brand Launches the World's First Accessible Tractor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, has commercially launched the world's first accessible farm tractor. The TL5 'Acessível', produced at the Brand's plant in Curitiba (PR), has been designed for people with lower limb disabilities, enabling them to work in fields independently.

"People with disabilities, including those who live and work in the countryside, want autonomy so they can carry out their activities independently. This is the main premise of inclusion. As a full-liner brand, whose portfolio meets the needs of small, medium and large producers, New Holland is further expanding its product range with the launch of the accessible tractor. It will help eliminate barriers that today make it impossible for many farmers to get on a machine", says Eduardo Kerbauy, vice president of New Holland Agriculture for Latin America.

First presented as a concept tractor at Rural Coopavel and Expodireto Cotrijal in 2020 - two of the main agricultural fairs in the country - it was met with both public and press acclaim. The final product has been created in partnership with the inclusive mobility company Elevittá, Arteprima and Senai from São Leopoldo (RS).

The development of the Accessible TL5 also involved the participation of a New Holland customer, who uses a wheelchair. "As a brand committed to improving overall customer experience, this accessible tractor emerged from the real needs of many farmers, and they played a fundamental role in the development of the final product. And safety was always at the forefront", observes Flávio Mazetto, Director of Product Marketing for New Holland Agriculture for Latin America.

Following the concept's success, New Holland has sought to make the commercialized unit financially viable. An opportunity was identified through a Brazilian government financing line - the 'Rota 2030' (Route 2030), which sees most of the investment absorbed by the government to support and encourage socially inclusive innovation projects.

Alongside new TL5 units, those from model year 2019 onwards can also have the accessibility platform retrofitted.

"With the launch of this accessible tractor, we want to empower people. It is not just a question of making new technology available in the agricultural machinery market, but also enabling people with disabilities to return to their occupations with independence", says Paulo Máximo, director of Commercial Marketing for New Holland Agriculture for Latin America.

Banco CNH Industrial, in partnership with New Holland and its dealership network, will offer customers attractive financing conditions to facilitate the purchase of an accessible tractor, this is in addition to the government lines available through the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES).

Produced in Brazil, the Accessible New Holland TL5 delivers greater independence and autonomy to people with lower limb disabilities.





