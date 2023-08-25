Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Machai Media (wholly owned by Machai Capital Inc.) sits down with Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) to discuss the latest Q2 financial results at their flagship Zgounder Mine which is considered to be one of the highest-pure-play silver mines in the world. The full video is linked below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tQ57TFDwwY&t=38s

AYA Gold and Silver is a dominant and trusted mining company in Morocco - driving shareholder value and sustainable economic development. The company is one of the top producers in Africa and the 15th largest in the world for silver production.

With plans to expand the Zgounder Mine operations, AYA aims to triple silver production throughput from 700 to 2,700 tonnes per day and quadruple the annual LOM production of silver to 6.8 million ounces, while maintaining a low all-in sustaining cost. Additionally, the company is conducting an extensive exploration drilling program to grow its resources.

As of August 25th 2023, the current price of silver is showing signs of strength, with the metal trading near the one-year high of $24.30 per ounce. This is due to various factors, such as a subdued dollar, concerns about the stability of the financial system, and an upturn in demand for the safety of bullion. Additionally, the growing demand for silver as an industrial input, particularly in the renewable energy sector, has further bolstered the metal's price performance.





1 Year Silver Spot Price

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9392/178530_0e6c777e14e8bb19_001full.jpg

The future price of silver is expected to remain bullish, with many predicting a potential rise to $34.70 per ounce by the end of 2023. This is supported by leading indicators such as inflation expectations and the silver CoT report, which suggests that the demand for silver will continue to rise in the coming years. Moreover, experts predict another large deficit for silver in 2023, indicating a potential further rise in its value.

Suggest a Company to Feature:

Launched in 2018, Machai Capital Inc. is the premier one-stop-shop public awareness firm with a proven track record in the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific markets. We operate a macro-focused publication called www.thegoldstocks.com where investors find daily mining industry news, updates, and insights.

Contact:

Suneal Sandhu

Cell: (604) 375-0084

Email: suneal@machaicapital.com

Website: machaicapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178530