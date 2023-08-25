Grand Rapids, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Global Financial Trust, a leading authority in retirement planning and financial advisory, is pleased to announce the release of their comprehensive guide dedicated to women's retirement planning. This insightful guide is designed to empower women with the knowledge and strategies necessary to navigate the unique challenges they face when planning for a fulfilling retirement.

Retirement planning is a critical phase of everyone's financial journey, but it poses distinct challenges for women. With longer life expectancies, lower lifetime earnings, potential divorce or widowhood, and investment discomfort, women need a specialized approach to ensure a secure and prosperous retirement. Recognizing these challenges, Global Financial Trust has created a resource that addresses these issues head-on.

According to Amie Moran, Sr. Vice President at Global Financial Trust, "Retirement planning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, and this is especially true for women. Our guide aims to provide women with a tailored approach to retirement planning, equipping them with the tools and knowledge they need to overcome challenges and secure their financial future."

The guide identifies key challenges for women in retirement planning. With longer life expectancy, women may face caregiving responsibilities and higher healthcare costs. Lower lifetime earnings, often due to family caregiving, impact Social Security and savings, underscoring the need for additional personal funds beyond traditional retirement plans.

The guide also addresses divorce and widowhood, advocating for comprehensive financial planning and life insurance consideration. It emphasizes personalized retirement planning that considers unique factors and addresses potential investment discomfort by encouraging education and seeking financial guidance.

Global Financial Trust's commitment to providing women with valuable resources extends beyond the guide. The firm offers personalized financial services, estate planning, insurance solutions, and retirement strategies to empower women to take control of their financial futures.

For more information about the comprehensive guide to women's retirement planning or to schedule a consultation with a Global Financial Trust advisor, please visit www.globalfinancialtrust.com or contact Amie Moran at (616) 956-9900 or Amie@globalfinancialtrustinc.com.

Contact Information:

Amie Moran

Global Financial Trust

(616) 956-9900

Amie@globalfinancialtrustinc.com

www.globalfinancialtrust.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178557