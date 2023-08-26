Award-Winning Supernatural Thriller CONDITION OF RETURN Debuts Sept. 22, Signs SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Stonecutter Media is ramping up for the September 22, 2023, premiere of Condition of Return in North American theaters and on Cable VOD and Vudu. The drama, directed by Tommy Stovall from a script by John Spare, stars AnnaLynne McCord (68 Kill, 90210), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, God's Not Dead), Natasha Henstridge (Species, Diggstown), and James Russo (Django Unchained, Not a Stranger). The film has also announced it has entered into an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, allowing talent to promote the independent film and attend events for it.

AnnaLynne McCord as Eve Sullivan, who tries to reclaim her life after committing a heinous crime

McCord, who plays Eve Sullivan, a churchgoing schoolteacher arrested for committing a mass shooting, says, "While I continue to stand in solidarity with my fellow SAG members, this film has been such a passion project of mine from the start, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to promote such a timely and important message."

At the heart of Condition of Return is a question: what happens if you get what you wished for? As Eve explores the answer, she encounters supernatural elements that are grounded in realism. The Devil, with whom Eve makes a deal to reclaim her life, is disguised as an actual person, as is God. The supernatural is implied, allowing viewers to find their own meaning and answers to the film's questions.

Much of the enthusiastic reception to Condition of Return at the 2023 Sedona International Film Festival centered on the work of McCord and Cain, who plays psychoanalyst Dr. Donald Thomas. In a police station breakroom, Dr. Thomas interviews Eve, trying to determine her fitness to stand trial. Each manipulates the other into revealing their secrets, scenes that were praised for their tension and subtlety. McCord was honored as Outstanding Lead Actress at the festival for her performance.

Dr. Donald Thomas (Dean Cain), who must delve into the mind and actions of Eve

"When we were casting Condition of Return, everything depended on finding the right actress to play 'Eve,'" Stovall says. "We admired AnnaLynne and her performance in Excision, so much so that I gave her manager the script and extended an offer. Only one day later, we learned that she wanted to do it. We were very fortunate to have an actress who could not only play a very complicated character but also make the audience empathize with her and care about her. She was excellent at hitting the right emotion at the right time."

Stovall is equally complimentary of Cain, who "knocked it out of the park with bringing out the subtle emotions of Dr. Thomas," and co-star Natasha Henstridge, who plays Liza, a pivotal character. "Natasha was phenomenal, especially since all of her scenes had to be shot in one day," Stovall reveals. "It was so exciting to see her bring her character to life. Really, all three actors brought so much more to Condition of Return than we ever expected and were a joy to have on set."

The script's focus on authentic characters and realism meant that despite the supernatural theme, the production crew did not have to contend with many special effects. Instead, the suspense is largely psychological, which fit in with the independent film's limited budget and resources. Sound was also used to build tension, including the incorporation of the subtle hum of a Coke machine throughout the movie to signify a spiritual presence.

"We also tapped composer Ceiri Torjussen to create our musical score," Stovall states. "His unique style and intuitiveness helps give Condition of Return its overall aesthetic."

Stovall and the film's production team invite everyone interested in deep questions to turn out for the September 22, 2023, release of Condition of Return. "What if after you sold your soul, you decided you wanted it back?" he asks. "While we want audiences to be entertained, first and foremost, we hope that people talk about the bigger meaning of Condition of Return. Remember: be careful what you wish for because there's always a cost when you get what you want."

Condition of Return, starring Dean Cain, AnnaLynne McCord, and Natasha Henstridge

About Condition of Return

Condition of Return , a supernatural thriller, was directed by Tommy Stovall, produced by Marc Sterling, and written by John Spare. Opening in North American theaters on September 22, 2023 , the film stars AnnaLynne McCord as a churchgoing schoolteacher who makes a deal with the devil in order to escape a life out of control. The all-star cast includes Dean Cain, Natasha Henstridge, and James Russo.

Condition of Return will open for weeklong runs nationwide on September 22, 2023 , including in Los Angeles at the Lumiere Music Hall and in Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, and Oklahoma City. Movie lovers will be able to rent or own the film on Vudu and cable services the same day. Condition of Return will also bow on iTunes, Prime Video, and other TVOD digital platforms on October 23, 2023 .

For more information on Condition of Return , including interviews, release information, press photos, and streaming links, please visit its website or contact:

Watch the official trailer for Condition of Return

