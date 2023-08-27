Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed FILEDOGE (FILEDOGE) on August 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FILEDOGE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





FILEDOGE, a 100% decentralized MEME Token and DEX on Filecoin, was launched in February 2023 as a community-driven project embodying the spirit of DOGE's MEME culture while adhering to FIL's smart contract, featuring a fair Genesis release and an inclusive, teamless structure, with its community members known for their daring motto, "EAT ZERO OR RETURN TO ZERO!"

Introducing FILEDOGE

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of FILEDOGE (FILEDOGE), a pioneering decentralized MEME Token and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on the Filecoin blockchain, was launched in February 2023 as a community-driven project capitalizing on the transformative power of decentralized systems seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SHIB, but uniquely focusing on storage as a fundamental building block for the decentralized landscape. Anchored by Filecoin's programmable smart contracts, FILEDOGE introduces a fair, community-driven approach to its launch, contrasting traditional centralized teams.

The project's inception stems from Filecoin's progression towards becoming a fully-fledged LAY1 public chain, promising a seamless integration of smart contracts. FILEDOGE's existence is an exploration of the potential inherent in a FIL-based cryptocurrency initiated and upheld by the community. By allocating its tokens through a combination of Swap pool distribution, airdrops to FIL holders, and support for Discord community members, FILEDOGE ensures an equitable distribution, prioritizing decentralization.

The fusion of memes, decentralization, and crypto culture underpins FILEDOGE's philosophy. Amid the rise of Web 3.0, where these elements intertwine, FILEDOGE emerges as a social experiment, encapsulating the spirit of creation, innovation, and decentralized organization. It embarks on an evolutionary journey guided by the community, incorporating a DEX, NFTs, and other ventures in a trajectory yet to be defined. However, the woof paper emphasizes that readers should interpret the information responsibly, as it does not constitute financial or legal advice, urging compliance with local regulations.

About FILEDOGE Token

FILEDOGE's allocation strategy involves a Fair Launch model, ensuring equity among all community members and excluding the founding team from initial coin ownership.

Based on FIL, FILEDOGE has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000). Token distribution for FILEDOGE involves allocating percentages of the total supply to different purposes: 44% goes to the Swap pool, a mechanism for fair genesis, eventually connecting to FILEDOGE/FIL trading on Swap DEX with a liquidity pool of 440 trillion FILEDOGE and 1,000 FIL; 15% is airdropped proportionally to Filecoin holders based on holdings through a smart contract snapshot; 1% is airdropped to the initial 100,000 members of the Discord community; 20% supports Filecoin Lab's "burning" initiative for ecosystem enhancement; and 20% pays tribute to Vitalik Buterin's contributions via "burning" in Vitalik's FIL wallet, with a fallback plan if issues arise, all of which underscores FILEDOGE's commitment to decentralization and community engagement within both Filecoin and the broader crypto culture. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 27, 2023, investors who are interested in FILEDOGE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

