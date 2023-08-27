Wolftank: Wolftank Group, a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions, is rolling out the Group's industrial coating solutions in Brazil following the first successfully implemented tank coating projects for a leading South-American energy company. Effective immediately, a new standard[1]^[1] issued last week allows for the widespread use of the DOPA® system on underground tanks in use. Wolftank's patented technology can convert single-walled tanks used for the storage of potentially hazardous liquids such as fuels or chemicals into double-walled tanks. A leakage warning system ensures maximum protection for the environment. Using the DOPA® technology, tanks can be refurbished instead of being expensively replaced. The double-walled coating makes them ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...