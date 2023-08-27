Kontron: Kontron is broadening its products and solutions mix and has started marketing its new SecureOS software solution against any remote interference in infrastructure projects. It safeguards IoT solutions against new threats from the internet and hostile infrastructure attacks. As a first customer, a leading global supplier with an international service network for industrial and municipal plant operators will soon introduce SecureOS. Unlike other IoT solutions, Kontron operates from a neutral country safeguarding the highest security standards for infrastructure projects, also endorsed by governmental entities. For Kontron, expanding the product mix with security software will be another driver of gross margin expansion in the coming years.Kontron: weekly performance: 4.93%SBO: ...

