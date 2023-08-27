Zumtobel: Lightning group Zumtobel expects a revenue decline in the mid-single digit range for the 2023/24 financial year (previous guidance: revenue growth of 1% to 4%) due to the lack of dynamics in the short-term components business and the tense economic climate. The expected EBIT margin of 3% to 6% for the 2023/24 financial year is confirmed - providing there is no further deterioration in the economic environment. The development of revenue during Q1 2023/24 was stable in the Lighting Segment, but declined by 25.4% in the Components Segments from the very strong prior year level of EUR 103.2 million to EUR 77.0 million. Contrary to the previous outlook, demand in the substantially more short-term Components Segment failed to develop the expected momentum, chiefly due to ...

