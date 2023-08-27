DJ Sinopec Announces 2023 Interim Results

EQS Newswire / 27/08/2023 / 20:17 UTC+8 Press release (For immediate release) Sinopec Achieves Solid Operating Results in the First Half of 2023 Maintain Relatively High Dividend Payout Level Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan (27 August 2023, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Financial Highlights -- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's turnover and other operating revenues in the first half of 2023 were RMB1.59 trillion. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB36.122 billion. Basic earnings per share was RMB0.301. In accordance with CASs, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB35.111 billion. Basic earnings per share was RMB0.293. -- With the consideration of the Company's profitability, shareholder returns and future sustainable development needs, the Board proposed an interim dividend of RMB0.145 per share. Calculated base on CASs, dividend payout ratio was 49.5%, reaching the cap stipulated in the Company's Articles of Association (the Company's Articles of Association stipulated that the interim dividend ratio should not exceed 50%). At the same time, the Board reviewed and approved the shares repurchase plan to actively safeguard the Company's value. -- The Company seized market opportunities, carried out in-depth optimization of the entire industrial chain, enhanced production and marketing coordination, flexibly adjusted raw materials, product slate and utilisation rate, strengthened cost control, and achieved solid operating results. The Company's oil and gas production in the first half of 2023 was 250 million barrels of oil equivalent, a year-on-year increase of 3.3%, among which, natural gas production reached 660.9 billion cubic feet, up by 7.6%; refinery throughput was 127 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%; total sales volume of refined oil products reached 117 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 18.5%; ethylene production was 6.875 million tonnes, up by 0.4% year-on-year. -- The Company actively implemented the carbon peaking plan of Sinopec Corp., invested in the new energy industry, orderly promoted the adjustment and optimization of energy consumption, and continued to promote energy conservation and consumption reduction. Emissions decreased by 2.26 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 843 thousand tonnes of CO2 were recycled, 422 thousand tons of carbon dioxide used for EOR, 434 million cubic meters of methane were recovered which was equivalent to reducing 6.51 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Business Review In the first half of 2023, China' economy continued to recover and showed a good momentum, recording a GDP growth of 5.5% year-on-year. Domestic natural gas demand picked up with apparent consumption up by 6.7% year-on-year. Domestic demand for refined oil products rebounded with apparent consumption up by 16.2% year-on-year, among which, gasoline, diesel and kerosene consumption increased by 9.8%, 15.1% and 78.1% respectively. Domestic demand for chemicals was weak with ethylene equivalent consumption up by 2.4% year-on-year. In the first half of 2023, international oil prices fluctuated with a downward trend. The average spot price of Platts Brent was USD79.8 per barrel, down by 25.8% year-on-year. Amid the current business environment, the Company fully leveraged the integration advantage, actively deepened optimisation of production and operation, expanded market and sales, and achieved high quality operating results. Exploration and Production In the first half of 2023, the Company intensified efforts in high quality exploration and profitable development with new achievements made in increasing reserves, stabilizing oil production, boosting gas output and cutting cost. In terms of exploration, we strengthened risk exploration, trap pre-exploration and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries and breakthroughs in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin, Jianghan Basin and Erdos Basin. The construction of Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone was promoted efficiently. In terms of development, we continued to scale up profitable production, carried forward the capacity building of Jiyang, Tahe and West Junggar, and strengthened fine-tuned development to lay a solid foundation for the stable production in mature fields. Efforts were made to bring up reserve and production of natural gas and accelerate capacity building in Shunbei Zone II and West Sichuan marine facies gas field. We strengthened integrated operation of natural gas production, supply, storage and sales and improved the profitability of the whole natural gas business chain. The Company's production of oil and gas in the first half of 2023 was 250 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.3% year-on-year, among which natural gas production reached 660.9 billion cubic feet, up by 7.6% year-on-year. In the first half of 2023, operating revenue of the segment was RMB144.9 billion, representing a decrease of 8.4% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the decrease in crude oil price. In the first half of 2023, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB756.3 per tonne, representing a decrease of 1.4% year-on-year. In the first half of 2023, the segment adhered to the strategy of stabilizing oil output, boosting gas production, reducing costs, and promoting profitability, intensified efforts in high quality exploration and profitable development, enhanced cost control, strengthened the optimization of the whole natural gas industry chain. In the first half, the segment realised an operating profit of RMB25.4 billion, representing a decrease of RMB900 million or 3.4% year-on-year. Exploration and Production: Summary of Operations Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2023 2022 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 249.88 242.01 3.3 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 139.68 139.65 0.02 China 124.68 124.63 0.04 Overseas 15.00 15.02 (0.1) Natural gas production (bcf) 660.88 613.92 7.6

Refining

In the first half of 2023, the Company actively addressed the challenges brought by the decline of crude oil prices and narrowed profit margin of certain refined oil products, adhered to the integration and optimization of production and marketing, increased utilization rate and maximized the efficiency of the business chain. We dynamically enhanced resources allocation and lowered procurement cost. We closely followed market demand, effectively optimised the rhythm of converting refined oil products to chemical feedstock and refining specialties, and increased production of marketable products such as high grade lubricating oil and grease. We scaled up export volume and optimized export scheduling and structure. We accelerated construction of world-class bases and promoted structural adjustment projects in an orderly manner. In the first half of 2023, the Company processed 126.54 million tonnes of crude oil, up by 4.8% year-on-year and produced 76.07 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 10.3% with kerosene output up by 63.5% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2023, operating revenues of the segment was RMB729.6 billion, representing a decrease of 5.9% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the decreased price of refined oil products, chemical feedstock and other refined petroleum products year-on-year resulting from sharp decrease of international crude oil price. In the first half of 2023, the unit refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB204.5 per tonne, representing a decrease of 8.2% year-on-year, which was mainly due to the effort in cost control and the decrease in cost of auxiliary material and fuels, such as coal. In the first half of 2023, the segment focused on optimization and integration of production and marketing, intensified efforts in promoting the utilisation rate, but impacted by the shrunk margin of part of the refinery products and inventory loss resulting from a decrease in international crude oil price, operating profit was RMB11.4 billion, decreased by RMB18.4 billion or 61.7% year-on-year.

Refining: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2023 2022 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 126.54 120.76 4.8 Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 76.07 68.99 10.3 Gasoline (million tonnes) 30.33 30.03 1.0 Diesel (million tonnes) 32.15 30.65 4.9 Kerosene (million tonnes) 13.59 8.31 63.5 Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 21.36 22.01 (3.0)

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution

