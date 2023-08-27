EVN: Revenue recorded by Austrian utility group EVN Group declined by 1.3% to EUR 2,904.1m in the first three quarters of 2022/23. The underlying factors included a decrease in revenue from South East Europe due to lower network and energy sales volumes as well as market price declines which followed the market distortions and sharp rise in the previous year. The international project business also reported a decrease in revenue. In contrast, revenue was increased by price effects for renewable electricity generation, valuation effects from hedges, higher sales prices at EVN Wärme and an increase in network tariffs. Group net result for the period equalled EUR 419.1m. That represents a year-on-year increase of 83.5%, which was influenced primarily by the high dividend payment of ...

