TOKYO, Aug 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it accelerated its plans to achieve carbon neutrality in its business by twenty years, setting fiscal 2030 as the new goal to reduce its carbon emissions to zero.Fujitsu further aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions(1) across the Fujitsu Group's value chain by fiscal 2040. Fujitsu obtained SBTi(2) certification for its Net-Zero targets.To achieve its GHG emission reduction target, Fujitsu further accelerated its plans to source 100% of the electricity used in its business operations from renewable energy by fiscal 2030, 20 years ahead of schedule from fiscal 2050.The revised roadmap to realize a carbon neutral future for the Fujitsu Group underline its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its entire value chain and providing technologies that contribute to the resolution of customers' business tasks and various societal issues, serving as a leader in Sustainability Transformation.Fujitsu's roadmap toward carbon neutralityThe Fujitsu Group has been involved in more stringent initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in its business activities. In April 2021, the SBTi certified Fujitsu's GHG emissions reduction target as 1.5 degreesC(3) -aligned. At the same time, Fujitsu raised its GHG (Scope 1 & 2) emissions reduction target for 2030 from a 33% reduction compared to fiscal 2013 to a 71.4% reduction.To accelerate its journey to carbon neutrality, Fujitsu set fiscal 2030 as its new goal to reduce its carbon emissions to zero, which is twenty years ahead of the previous schedule. In addition,Fujitsu aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its entire value chain (scope 3), including the supply chain, by fiscal 2040. In June 2023, Fujitsu obtained Net-Zero Target certification from SBTi to achieve decarbonization in fiscal 2040 compared to fiscal 2020.Fujitsu further issued the "Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage XI)," outlining the Group's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and contribute to the resolution of environmental and societal issues.(1) Net zero greenhouse gas emissions:Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% in the target year in comparison to the base year, and re-absorbing remaining emissions (of 10% or less) from the atmosphere through direct air capture (DAC) technologies or by planting trees.(2) SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative):An initiative jointly established by the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI: World Resources Institute), and other organizations in 2015. It encourages companies to set GHG emission reduction targets consistent with science-based evidence to the level required by the Paris Agreement, validating targets that comply with criteria including indirect emissions not only within the company but also in the supply chain.(3) 1.5 degrees C level:According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a 1.5 degreesC increase in average temperature increases the risks of extreme weather, sea level rise, adverse health effects, food shortages, and water scarcity. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) states that the increase in the global average temperature shall be limited to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change.