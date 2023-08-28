During these small-group sessions, 12th graders (Class of 2024) work on college applications and write their personal statements under the guidance of KD's college counseling team

Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2023) - KD College Prep has added three additional live-online Apply Now Boot Camp sessions to its 2023 offerings. During these small-group sessions, 12th graders (Class of 2024) work on college applications and write their personal statements under the guidance of KD's college counseling team.





KD College Prep Releases Three More Apply Now Boot Camps For the Class of 2024



KD limits each boot camp to 15 students. Sessions take place over the course of four days, about two and a half hours per day. The new fall sessions will occur in the evening after school, with each meeting date spread out over the course of two weeks.

During each event, students receive personalized guidance on how to write their best essays and work through key aspects of the college application process, including letters of recommendation and college resumes.

Since 2020, the Apply Now Boot Camp has provided college application assistance to more than 400 students in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S. By offering three additional live-online sessions this fall, KD hopes to help more students earn acceptance to their top-choice colleges.

In the coming months, KD College Prep will expand its college counseling services to include more online, classroom-based programs. The Apply Now Boot Camp is one of KD's most popular services, and KD soon plans to adapt its model to serve more students.

"Our goal is to give students a very practical grasp of the most important aspects of the college application process for better applications, created more efficiently. For many, the powerful brainstorming help and experienced critique on early drafts of their main essay allows them to discover their own unique voice. This is when the student really stands out and conveys personality, mindset, and life's passions. Although more work will be required to complete applications beyond the boot camp, the powerful kick-start and meaningful direction sets them on a course for more impactful applications," said David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep.

Since 1992, KD College Prep has helped students prepare for college admissions tests through in-person or live-online prep courses and activities. The organization has four campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and serves students in 38 states across the U.S.

