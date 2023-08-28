New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards are thrilled to announce that the Royal Kings Group has been honored with the esteemed 2023 Global Recognition Award. This esteemed award acknowledges the outstanding leadership of the Founder and CEO, Mr. Sirajudeen Bin Syed Mohamed. His pioneering efforts across diverse sectors, including the money-changing, wholesale trade, and precious metal market, have positioned the Royal Kings Group at the forefront of industry innovation.

A significant part of Mr. Sirajudeen's leadership at Royal Kings Group lies in his dynamic strategy and operational planning. This approach has ensured the company's consistent adherence to regulatory standards. His establishment of the renowned wholesale trading company, "Royal Kings," in 2013, and his subsequent expansion into Management Consultancy Services in 2019, underline his formidable entrepreneurial spirit.

One of the standout features of the Royal Kings Group that contributed to this accolade is the profound social consciousness ingrained in its business ethos. Through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives like First Responder training and contributions to The Singapore Green Plan 2030 movement, the company demonstrates an unwavering commitment to societal welfare.

The vision and mission of the Royal Kings Group, emphasizing superior service and strong client relationships, were pivotal in securing the 2023 Global Recognition Award. The company's commitment to refining processes and leveraging the latest technology has led to an impressive 30% revenue growth.

With renowned accolades such as the "Established Brand Award 2023," "Singapore Promising Brand Award 2023," and the "Industry Star Award 2023" to their name, and a loyal client base of 300, their award-winning status is undeniable. Their leading position as a gold bullion dealer in the Asia Pacific and as a top filing agent in Singapore speaks volumes about their market leadership and validates their receipt of the 2023 Global Recognition Award.

In wrapping up, the Royal Kings Group has set the benchmark in corporate leadership, societal commitment, customer service, and business success. Global Recognition Awards extend its heartfelt congratulations on their 2023 Global Recognition Award and commend their notable contributions to both their industry and the larger business landscape. Their model serves as an exemplar for all entities aiming for industry excellence.

