Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Innocan meldet +1.000% Gewinnsteigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMPX | ISIN: BMG5370A1018 | Ticker-Symbol: 8G7
Frankfurt
25.08.23
08:25 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSEA GREEN MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSEA GREEN MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.08.2023 | 06:25
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deeply Cultivate Project Management Services and Focusing on Green Building Technology Landsea Green Management (0106.HK) Has Firmly Committed to Asset-Light Transformation

DJ Deeply Cultivate Project Management Services and Focusing on Green Building Technology Landsea Green Management (0106.HK) Has Firmly Committed to Asset-Light Transformation 

EQS Newswire / 28/08/2023 / 11:51 UTC+8 
 
Landsea Green Management Co., Ltd. 
(stock code: 00106.HK) 
 
Deeply Cultivate Project Management Services and Focusing on Green Building Technology 
Landsea Green Management (0106.HK) Has Firmly Committed to Asset-Light Transformation 
 
 
(28 August 2023, Hong Kong) Landsea Green Management Co., Ltd. ("Landsea" or the "Company", together with its 
subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group", HKEx Stock Code: 00106.HK), a leading green property development 
service provider in China, is pleased to announce the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 ("the 
Period") 
 
Practising Asset-Light Strategic Positioning and Actively Expanding Multiple Types of Service Projects 
 
During the period, The Company's revenue was approximately RMB3.96 billion. The gross profit of the Group was 
approximately RMB728 million. Profit before tax was approximately RMB43 million. In the first half of 2023, the 
contracted sales of "Landsea Products" was approximately RMB11.16 billion with corresponding contracted GFA of 
approximately 563,000 sq.m. 
 
Although contracted sales in the first half of 2023 were still under pressure, the overall business of the Company was 
under normal operation. The gross profit margin and operating profit margin remained stable, and the net profit 
basically returned to positive. With the continuous deepening of deleveraging, the overall size of liabilities further 
decreased by nearly 2.3% as compared with the end of last year, of which the short-term debt ratio significantly 
decreased to 13.8%, representing a decrease of 6.6 percentage points as compared with the end of 2022. 
 
For expansion of real estate development, Landsea continued to take a prudent and pragmatic approach. For the six 
months ended 30 June 2023, the Group secured a total of 9 projects in Suzhou, Wuxi, Chongqing, Foshan, Taizhou and 
other cities. All of the projects acquired were under development for sale and project management services projects, 
with an additional saleable value of RMB24.59 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 216%, and an additional 
saleable area of approximately 1.12 million sq.m.. 
 
Over the years, Landsea has been exploring the transformation path from a traditional asset-heavy housing model to an 
asset-light model. We hope that we not only become a brand service provider with asset-light operation capability, but 
also to be equipped with investment capability to a certain extent, so as to implement the strategic positioning of 
"real estate investment bank + green developer". Our ability has been well tested in the current market environment. In 
the first half of 2023, a total of 15 asset-light projects (including locked-in projects) were obtained in China, 
including project management service projects, technology output, consulting services and marketing agency services, 
etc., bringing a total contracted value of nearly RMB400 million, of which 9 projects have been implemented. As of 30 
June 2023, we provided a total of 99 projects with project management services and with minority interests, while the 
total saleable area was 5.479 million sq.m. and the estimated saleable value was RMB108.77 billion, representing 94% of 
the total accumulated saleable value in the PRC. 
 
As of 30 June 2023, the Group had reserve projects with an aggregate saleable area of 7,440 thousand sq.m. and expected 
saleable value of approximately RMB143.46 billion. Nonetheless, the accumulated saleable value in the PRC was RMB115.61 
billion, approximately 55% of which was from first-tier and new first-tier cities and nearly 80% of which was from 
Yangtze River Delta and Greater Bay Area. As of 30 June 2023, the accumulated saleable value in the United States was 
RMB27.85 billion, of which 16% was from California, 31% from Arizona and 49% from Florida and Texas together. 
 
Creating Green Differentiated Products with The Advantages of Products Diversification 
 
As a green development service provider, Landsea's core is to drive research, development and construction capabilities 
in the green building sector. Landsea will continue to strengthen its investment in green innovation and is committed 
to cultivating and developing its own green brand influence. During the period, we have built more than 150 green 
residential projects in 36 cities across the country, with a green residential development area of more than 25 million 
sq.m. At present, the Company has obtained a total of 102 green building certifications in the PRC, of which more than 
a half are three-star green building certifications; The first three-star green building project certification in 9 
cities, including Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Suzhou, was obtained by Landsea. In addition, we have also obtained 
21 international green building certifications, including BREEAM and LEED. 
 
Mr. Tian Ming, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, commented, in the future, the real estate development 
business will mainly focus on first-tier cities and strong second-tier cities with good economic fundamentals, strong 
industrial foundation and continuous population inflow. High-quality and improved products will become the mainstream 
products in such markets. At the beginning of this round of real estate policy adjustment and control, we emphasised 
that we should win the defence battle of cash flow, give up our fantasies, have the bottom-line thinking, with the goal 
of "survival", which has not changed so far. On the other hand, the industry has been cleared for more than two years. 
Many real estate enterprises are or will be exiting the market in this round of adjustment, and the industry 
concentration is expected to accelerate. Since July 2023, the central and local governments have been intensively 
voicing out, aiming to promote the adjustment and optimisation of real estate policies and the healthy and stable 
development of the industry. The remaining real estate enterprises are expected to obtain more resources in financing, 
projects and customers in the future. 
 
Entering 2023, the Company's asset-light upgrade and transformation has entered a new stage. The market situation and 
business transformation also put forward higher requirements for the Company's abilities for expansion, operation and 
risk control. In the period of in-depth adjustment in the industry, we should not be swayed by impatience and worries 
on gains and loss, and should take a down-to-earth approach in creating innovative products, exploring and implementing 
new business models in difficult times. We should also establish an organisational and human resources system suitable 
for the current strategic model. In the future, the only way we could get through the cycle is to continue to maintain 
our strategic strength, hard work and long-term commitment. 
 
- END - 
 
About Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. 
Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 00106.HK) is a leading green property development service provider in 
China. It has been implementing a green product-centered and differentiated development strategy since 2004 and one of 
the Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Enterprises for eleven consecutive years. Landsea Homes, a holding subsidiary of the 
company, is listed on Nasdaq (Stock Code: LSEA) in 2021, being the eighteenth listed home builder in the United States. 
The company's business network covers all major economic regions of China as well as the first-tier cities in the 
United States. 
File: Deeply Cultivate Project Management Services and Focusing on Green Building Technology Landsea Green Management 
(0106.HK) Has Firmly Committed to Asset-Light Transformation 
28/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2023 23:52 ET (03:52 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.